The colors of August

Just look at those veins...even they are yellow! (Gil Riley)
August is a glorious Month and yellow leads the way. (Gil Riley)
If you look closely at the center of this Cone Flower you can see that Mr. Fibonacci has been at work with his spirals. (Gil Riley)
It has been several decades since I have seen any Hollyhocks. Now I have some of my own! (Gil Riley)
Colors of August. (Gil Riley)
Mallard and Black Duck over the wetlands at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Red-eyed Vireo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Tennessee Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Wilson’s Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
White-tailed red squirrel in Chesterville. (Pat Blanchard)
The red leaves are coming! (Dennis York)
A touch of fall color at Hills pond. (Dennis York)
Tom turkeys in Weld. (Dennis York)
Why did the turkeys cross the road? (Dennis York)
Last hurrah - swimming across Lake Megunticook in Hope Maine. (Jane Knox)
All along our Maine lakes' shores are wonderful rock formations. (Jane Knox)
Signs of end of season. Evening dusk at Bishopswood on the shores of Lake Megunticook, Hope. (Jane Knox)
With crisp close of the day breezes and sun can be no better finish to the season. (Jane Knox)
Last signs. Time to take them out. (Jane Knox)
