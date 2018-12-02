Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Little Red hosted an early holiday open house this week. (Jane Naliboff)
Big Gray was the first to arrive for the shared treats. (Jane Naliboff)
Chickadee flew all the way in from the deep dark woods for the event. (Jane Naliboff)
Chickadee looking for more guests. (Jane Naliboff)
Nuthatch arrived in a bit of a snow squall. (Jane Naliboff)
Red's little cousin took a short cut to the party. (Jane Naliboff)
Little Red took a much needed rest after the guests had gone home. (Jane Naliboff)
The last reminder of the day's fun. (Jane Naliboff)
Winter trees (Jane Naliboff)
Melting snow droplet. (Jane Naliboff)
Happy Little Red in Sunday morning's brief snow shower. (Jane Naliboff)
The late November sunsets while earlier (between 4 and 4:30) are brilliant. (Jane Knox)
Snow covers up much needed food so it's time to help our feathered friends out. There is a fight for a spot on the feeder. (Jane Knox)
Coming in like a dive bomber. (Jane Knox)
Coming in for a landing. (Jane Knox)
Finally everyone finds a spot. (Jane Knox)