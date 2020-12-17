The dog days of Dogsled Maine

CARRBASSETT VALLEY - Though most visitors to the area are seeking the high altitudes and thrills of skiing or snowboarding, Sugarloaf also offers a different way of experiencing winter in Carrabassett Valley: on the back of a dog sled.

Dogsled Maine offers short rides- up to an hour- through the woods near the ski mountain. The fast-paced, scenic ride offers its own unique thrills- zipping around corners and flying only inches above the snow-packed path- along with all the comforts of being around dogs.

Musher Kate Ray and her family currently own 17 of the comforting canines, who take the spotlight in their business. Built to work, the huskies thrive when pulling a sleigh. The treats and belly rubs that come afterward pale in comparison to the allure of a run. When Kate and her husband Brian were driving home to Maine from Utah, with their dogs in tow, they had to stop every eight hours to let the team exercise for two hours.

"It was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," Kate said.

The Buxton-native had adopted the team of dogs while living in Utah. It wasn't her first time owning a slew of huskies, but it was the first, and last time, she would ever drive across country with them.

Kate was 20, and a college student at the University of Maine at Farmington, when she adopted her first dog from Western Maine Siberian Husky Rescue. She didn't have intentions to become a musher at that point, but as part of the adoption she was given a free dog sled ride.

"I was hooked," she said.

She started volunteering with the company, driving an hour and a half just to get some time with the team.

"I was in awe of the whole experience."

In the following years she would end up adopting three more huskies, housing them in her second-floor college apartment. A frequenter of Sugarloaf, Kate eventually started her first business of leading trips for the mountain. Adventure and curiosity sent her out west to Utah for 11 years, where the stars would align for her to not only meet her future husband, but her future dog sled team.

Now the Rays, their two kids, and 17 dogs (along with a number of other farm animals) are able to stretch out on 82 acres in New Portland. The huskies have their very own two acres to call home, with cozy, accessible kennels.

"Our setup now is better than I could have ever imagined," Kate said.

Dogsled Maine