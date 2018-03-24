The Downhill Dummy Race: A special and unique event

FARMINGTON - Despite heaps of snow still covering the ground, Titcomb Mountain will be closing for the season this weekend after a busy winter.

The mountain welcomed several new events to this year's round up along with the traditional events that have been going on for years, such as the Downhill Dummy race. 2018 marked the 22nd year of the race, which took place last weekend.

As usual, the dummies were judged in a variety of categories such as originality, distance and time, jump distance and most spectacular crash. This year's event brought ten dummies to the mountain to test their skill- everything from a leprechaun to minions.

Each dummy is allowed two runs- a time trail and distance match and the second crowd favorite, the jump run.

"The winds were whipping but it didn't deter the dummies or their fans. It was a very successful event for the community and the dummies," Titcomb Mountain director Seth Noonkester said.

A determined Turtle, created by the Goodspeed family, came in as the overall winner of the event, making it back to back champion in the Dummy Downhill Event.

"We had a great turnout both in Dummy registrations and bystanders to watch the craziness," Noonkester said "We thank everyone for participating and making this event special and unique to Titcomb Mountain."