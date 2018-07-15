The early bird gets the picture

I think he must have room for one more worm! A Robin in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Look out here comes the Red Squirrel catcher! A Gray Fox kit on the run in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
When ever you see that color blue, you just have to take a picture of it. An Indigo Bunting in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A very young Yellow-bellied Sapsucker in Wilton. He likes oranges too! (Photo by Jim Knox)
Busy Momma in Fayette. (Photo by Beverly Stevens)
Indigo Bunting at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Monarch butterfly on milkweed at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Loons making a splash in Hills Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
A Loon at Hills Pond. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
A loon swimming underwater at Hills Pond (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Black Eyed Susans in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)
An eagle at Crowell's Pond. (Photo by Dennis York)
Deer at the pond. (Photo by Dennis York)
Midsummer flowers growing more and more colorful to match the sun's heat. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Always need a place to jump and cool off. (By Jane Knox)
Great! Thank all of you because you all do great;-) Really appreciate all the pictures you do. Thank you.
Indigo bunting, spectacular! Thanks to all for the weekly treat.
Wow!! The close-up of the orange canna lily (?) is so like a 'Georgia O'Keefe' painting!
Love all the flowers, loons, and other creatures!