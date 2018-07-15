Franklin Countys First News

The early bird gets the picture

Posted by • July 15, 2018 •

I think he must have room for one more worm! A Robin in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)

Look out here comes the Red Squirrel catcher! A Gray Fox kit on the run in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)

When ever you see that color blue, you just have to take a picture of it. An Indigo Bunting in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)

A very young Yellow-bellied Sapsucker in Wilton. He likes oranges too! (Photo by Jim Knox)

Busy Momma in Fayette. (Photo by Beverly Stevens)

(Photo by Beverly Stevens)

(Photo by Beverly Stevens)

Indigo Bunting at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)

Monarch butterfly on milkweed at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)

Loons making a splash in Hills Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Photo by Tom Oliver)

A Loon at Hills Pond. (Photo by Tom Oliver)

A loon swimming underwater at Hills Pond (Photo by Tom Oliver)

Black Eyed Susans in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)

An eagle at Crowell's Pond. (Photo by Dennis York)

Deer at the pond. (Photo by Dennis York)

Midsummer flowers growing more and more colorful to match the sun's heat. (Photo by Jane Knox)

(By Jane Knox)

(By Jane Knox)

Always need a place to jump and cool off. (By Jane Knox)

 

3 Responses »

  1. Sharon Maillet
    July 15, 2018 • 4:22 pm

    Great! Thank all of you because you all do great;-) Really appreciate all the pictures you do. Thank you.

  2. Leslie Foster-Michaud
    July 15, 2018 • 5:19 pm

    Indigo bunting, spectacular! Thanks to all for the weekly treat.

  3. Marie E.
    July 15, 2018 • 5:45 pm

    Wow!! The close-up of the orange canna lily (?) is so like a 'Georgia O'Keefe' painting!
    Love all the flowers, loons, and other creatures!

