The edge of winter

At the edge of the Sandy River. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
A recent snowfall left beautiful scenery in Aroostook County this week. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
There is always a picture at the Beaver Bog. (Scott Landry)
A Christmas cabbage. (Jane Knox)
Parker Pond sunset. (Jane Naliboff)
Star trails spin over my house and tonight a super moon will grace the sky, the last of 2017. (Jane Naliboff)
Late November early December images. (Jane Knox)
Icy cold Pulpit Harbor, North Haven Island, from the town beach. (Jane Naliboff)
A partridge on the roadside in Weld. (Dennis York)
One red squirrel rejoined the snack bar regulars. Perhaps some snow will bring everyone back. (Jane Naliboff)
Gander watched over Goose on the shore of Maranacook Lake where they'll spend the winter with family and friends. (Jane Naliboff)
Chipmunk got a head start on his holiday decorating. (Jane Naliboff)
Vienna sunset looking towards the mountains. (Jane Naliboff)
One bluejay returned to the snack bar after two months of eating in the natural world. I've heard others comment about the disappearance of our feathered and furry friends.The return has been slow going, so just one bluejay was a welcomed sight. (Jane Naliboff)
(Scott Landry)
The chill is on! Smalls Falls. (Jim Knox )
Leaf on rainy window pane. (Jane Naliboff)
(Jane Knox)
Presque Isle. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Full moon above chimney. (Terri Ziolkowski)
Chipmunk taking a look inside this strange house before deciding if he wanted to go in or not. (Jane Naliboff)
As good a way to enter as any. (Jane Naliboff)
If he couldn't see us, could we see him? (Jane Naliboff)
Chipmunk getting a good look for predators. (Jane Naliboff)
Full to the brim. (Jane Naliboff)
Possession is 9/10th of ownership, and chipmunk wasn't in a sharing mood. (Jane Naliboff)