The end of fall

Posted by • November 4, 2018 •

With fall here, Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.

Fall comes to an end. (Jane Knox)

Warm leaves decorate my glass roof. (Jane Knox)

The last leaf. (Jane Knox)

Only 340 more days until we see it again. (Pat Blanchard/Chesterville)

Runaway raft last night on Wilson lake took a ride over the dam in the wind and the rain. (Tom Marcellino)

  1. Alison Haines
    November 4, 2018 • 8:49 pm

    Nice pictures, thanks for sharing....

