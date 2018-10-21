The fall show

With fall here, Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Little Chip peeks out from behind a granite step where he probably has stashed a winter's worth of birdseed that will be moved to his expansive winter house under my flower gardens. (Jane Naliboff)
The Lovejoy Covered Bridge in South Andover opened in 1867 to cross the Ellis River. (Jane Naliboff)
Looking through South Andover's Lovejoy Covered Bridge. (Jane Naliboff)
The interior of the Lovejoy Covered Bridge, with its Paddleford truss design, shows off fall foliage through one of its windows. (Jane Naliboff)
Owl's Head Lighthouse at the entrance to Rockland Harbor on western Penobscot Bay. (Jane Naliboff)
The Ellis River in South Andover flows under the Lovejoy Covered Bridge. (Jane Naliboff)
Color before the storm. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Last harvest. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Surrounded by color. (Jane Knox)
Peak on Belgrade Lakes. (Jane Knox)
Cherries yellow this year? From the drought? (Jane Knox)
Still chasing schools of fish. (Jane Knox)
Canada Geese heading south in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
White-tailed Deer in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
White-tailed Deer in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Pine Siskin in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Quill Hill. (Natasha Erb)
Small falls. (Natasha Erb)
Height of Land. (Natasha Erb)
View from Mt. Ira. (Natasha Erb)
Route 27 near Kingfield. (Natasha Erb)
