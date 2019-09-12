The Farmington Fair returns this Sunday

FARMINGTON - The 179th annual Farmington Fair arrives this Sunday, bringing a week of agricultural and historic-minded events, as well as rides, games and food to the fairgrounds from Sept. 15 through Sept. 21.

This year's fair will bring in a new company to provide the fair's rides and other midway attractions, as Cushing Amusements of Wilmington, Mass. has been contracted for the first time. Other children-focused events include the return of last year's nightly bike raffles at the gazebo at 5 p.m. during weekend evenings and 6 p.m. during the weekdays; a country-themed costume contest on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. for ages 3 and 4; Sunday's pie-eating contest for ages 5 through 8 at 4 p.m.; and the popular Mutton Bustin' sheep-riding event for ages 7 and 8 at noon on Saturday in the Pulling Ring.

It is the 20th anniversary for the Miss Farmington Fair pageant, which was started by Lisa Bird back in 1999. The pageant is geared toward the talents of the contestants, with attendees enjoying singing, dancing, Karate demonstrations, stand-up comedy and poetry readings over the years. The pageant will be held Sunday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Monday is Agriculture Education Day, where nearly 700 local-area school students, plus another 200 teachers and volunteer chaperones, are expected to spend the morning learning about everything from beekeeping to apple cider, as well as touring the animal barns and viewing demonstrations from a number of local agencies. Later that day, Drag Your Neighbor will be held at 6:30 p.m., offering a chance for participants to show off their drag racing skills.

Tuesday brings a $4 admission special, plus a $2 ride special, as well as a host of steer and ox pulls. 4-H will be putting on a nuder of shows all afternoon, including the Swine, Baby Beef, Heifer and Sheep shows. The annual Firemen's Muster will be held that night at 6:30 p.m., followed by two hours of wrestling by the North Atlantic Wrestling Association.

Wednesday offers more specials on rides, plus horse pulls and the Youth Market Lamb, Steer, Hog & Poultry Shows and Sales. Thursday has the Sheep Show, beef and dairy demonstrations, as well as the truck and tractor pulls. Also new this year is the ugly produce contest, with misshaped, imperfect and downright ugly produce accepted starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Worthley Show Arena until noon, with judging at 1 p.m. The 4-H Dairy Goat Show and more truck pulls are Friday, while Saturday brings the Heart of Maine Dairy Goat Show and the Demolition Derby at 7 p.m., which is always a crowd favorite.



A complete schedule can be seen here: