The Farmington Fair week begins this Sunday

FARMINGTON - The 178th annual Farmington Fair will kick off a week of rides, games, contests and agricultural events Sunday, Sept. 16, running through Saturday, Sept. 22.

The annual fair will feature its traditional livestock shows and contests, pari-mutuel racing, exhibitions, midway games, rides and food. A number of new events have been added this year focusing on children, with new contests, demonstrations and a nightly bicycle giveaway.

The bikes will be distributed through a nightly raffle that will see two children under the age of 18 receive a new bicycle. Tickets will be available at the Exhibition Hall to be filled out, and the drawing will be held at the gazebo. Bikes have been donated by Randy Hall, Rupert Pratt, Franklin Savings Bank, Mosher's Seafood and Meat, the local Elks Lodge and the Emblem Club, and the Dugout Bar and Grill. Winners must be at the gazebo drawing to receive a bike; the drawing will held at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Also new this year is a pie-eating contest beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Kids ages 5 to 8 will be challenged to eat as much chocolate-creme pie and whipped cream as they can. Another new event is a Western-themed costume contest held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. for children ages 3 and 4.

On Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. in the show ring, a Junior Farmers Frolic will be held for children. The event is designed to let kids experience things like spreading hay, cleaning stalls, and other day-to-day farming tasks.

Monday is Agriculture Education Day, with local-area school students spending the morning learning about everything from beekeeping to apple cider, as well as touring the animal barns and viewing demonstrations from a number of local agencies. Drag Your Neighbor will be held at 6:30 p.m., offering a chance for participants to show off their drag racing skills.

Tuesday and Thursday offer special discounts for senior citizens. Tuesday also has $2 rides, with a host of steer and ox pulls. 4-H will be putting on a nuder of shows all afternoon, including the Swine, Baby Beef, Heifer and Sheep show. The Firemen's Muster will be held that night at 6:30 p.m., followed by two hours of wrestling by the North Atlantic Wrestling Association.

Wednesday offers more specials on rides, plus horse pulls and the Youth Market Lamb, Steer, Hog & Poultry Shows and Sales. Thursday has the Sheep Show, beef and dairy demonstrations, as well as the truck and tractor pulls. The 4-H Dairy Goat Show and more truck pulls are Friday, while Saturday brings the Heart of Maine Dairy Goat Show and the Demolition Derby, which is always a crowd favorite.

This year's featured historical society in the post office building will include exhibits from the Farmington Historical Society.



A complete schedule can be seen here: