The final days of summer

With fall settling in, Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Sometimes you just can't hide! Bald Eagle/Wilton area. (Jim Knox)
In the wind this immature Bald Eagle shows us he's getting a little white. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Female Mallard. (Darlene Power)
Early fall beauty by the side of the road. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Blue Heron preening (Darlene Power)
Hole-y tree! How is it still so green?
Heron & Egret (Darlene Power)
Looks like this family of Common Mergansers are enjoying this fine weather sunning them self. Wilton (Jim Knox)
Geese gathering to fly South together. Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
American Bald Eagle. (Darlene Power)
Gerber Daisy still in bloom. (Earl Williams)
Pat Blanchard/Chesterville
Foggy Sunrise. Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Chipmunk on a rock in Weld. (Dennis York)
A rare sighting; Even this Flying Squirrel came out for the fine Weather, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Even mother looks like she's enjoying her self but a little tired...No Hurricane here! Wilson Lake. (Jim Knox)
Just took this shot about 30 feet away from the bird with my 16 yr. old cat by my feet. Obviously,this exotic bird must be truly seeking refugee status. (Chummy)
True colors of Autumn. Presque Isle. (Jennifer Ellsoworth)
The nearly formed adult still inside the chrysalis. (Tom Oliver)
Soon after it emerged from the chrysalis. (Tom Oliver)
The wings more filled out. (Tom Oliver)
The adult almost ready to fly. (Tom Oliver)
Reflecting through a fog at beaver bog rt. 43 (Heidi Smith)
Even the fall apples are delicious in Starks (Heidi Smith)
Testing the pumps at Clearwater (Heidi Smith)