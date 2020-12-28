The hardship of change at Flint Woods

FARMINGTON - Shoppers need not go far from their downtown errands to squeeze in a quick hike, bike ride or some nordic skiing. Less than a mile from the intersection of Broadway and Main Street, 44 acres of forest offers the webbed trails and varying terrain necessary for an afternoon adventure.

Flint Woods is one of three parcels of land managed by the Bonnie Woods Corporation- a private non-profit, and the oldest corporation in the state according to local historian Jane Woodman. A board of 20 help make the necessary decisions for Flint, Bonnie and Village Woods- 188 acres in all. The group oversees expenses, helps with trail maintenance, and keeps the overall health of the forest in check but some avid users think the group has gone too far in recent years.

"I've been going to Flint Woods to escape since 1990. I've always gone there to escape from the civilized structure of society. When you allow society to seep into nature, it loses the magic," Jon Small said.

Small said in the last few years he's seen an increase in the amount of "managing" that takes place at Flint. From a significant increase in trail signs, to a dog poop station, to cutting and renovation projects.

"Part of the joy of going out in the woods is getting lost. It makes you pay better attention," he said.

Small has stopped going to Flint as often as he used to, mainly because of the increase in management activity, and while there are plenty of other options around, none are as easily accessible from town, he said.

"I can appreciate the need for forest management but it seems like they are transforming the place.”

In the eyes of the board, however, some transformation is necessary, and works toward several longterm goals, in addition to the obvious one of responsible forest management practice.

The new energy from board members is focused on the original intent of the corporation, that the woods be "a place for all" according to Board President Sandy Richard. Part of the goal of managing the woods is to increase public awareness, and, hopefully, involvement.

"These aren't wild woods. We try to keep trails and the parking lot accessible to all," Richard said.

In addition to making the trails accessible to all- older residents, or those with physical handicaps for example- Richard and the board have created a new website, trail maps that they keep stocked at the trail head kiosk, and have paid extra attention to keeping the area safe for users. Safety projects have included renovating the manmade pond and clearing dead or dying trees.

"We want to keep the big trees. Our goal is aesthetics and safety. It looks different right now, but in three to five years it will be all green with seedlings popping up," longtime forester Pete Tracy said.

Tracy is on the board of Flint Woods, and has offered his forestry expertise to the corporation since the late 80s.

"I'm attached to Flint Woods. There's change right now, and people don't like change, but you won't even notice it in a few years."