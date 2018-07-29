The heat of the day

Through the storm clouds I caught a glimpse of this magnificent sight! The photo is breathtaking but it doesn’t do the moment justice. (Susan Stinchfield)
Summahtime. (Teresa Ziolkowski)
Only one view, there were thousands. (Teresa Ziolkowski)
An American Bitten tries to blend in with the long reeds, so as not to be seen by observers. Wilton (Jim Knox)
Sometimes in the early dawn we tend to miss the special moments. (Jim Knox)
Guess we won't have to start the two wood stoves today! Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Looks like another hot day In Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Twilight in Wilton. (Dennis York)
Hooded Merganser landing on Hills Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Tom Oliver)
Belted Kingfisher at Hills Pond. (Tom Oliver)
Comma butterfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Ruby-throated Hummingbird in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Bullfrog in Hills Pond. (Tom Oliver)
Doe and fawn in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Doe in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)