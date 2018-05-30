Homeless shelter seeking new home on Main Street

FARMINGTON - After operating for the last four years in the basement of the Living Waters Assembly of God church on Route 2, Western Maine Homeless Outreach will settle into new digs at the Holman House on Main Street this fall.

Currently the shelter offers 16 beds, primarily serving families, elderly and veterans, however there is almost always a waiting list according to shelter coordinator Aly Livernois. In addition to a need for more space, guests who stay at the shelter are asked to leave between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. which often forces them to walk the busy road into town. The shelter does offer daytime hours during the winter months, but a move into town would make for a safer journey and easier access to local resources.

"None of us feel good about making them leave during the day, especially when they have young children," case manager Diane Alexander said.

Alexander sat on a panel of six Wednesday morning to share information, clear misconceptions and field questions from local business owners. While the move has brought some controversy from local residents, the crowd was generally supportive of the idea- reflecting the warm reception of the Holman House owner- Old South First Congregational Church.

"We heard they needed space, and we had the space," Old South moderator Chris Magri said. "This project demonstrates that Farmington is not just a town, it's a community. It's a community where we have each other's backs. Where we do not allow labels such as 'homeless.' I'm really proud Old South has the opportunity to take this project to the next level."

The Holman House is currently undergoing an assessment process to bring the building up to code- the biggest need being a sprinkler system. Magri said based on preliminary meetings, the required renovations could cost up to $120,000. The two organizations are planning to fund the needs for now, with hopes that state funding could offer reimbursement down the road.

Although a secure number hasn't been reached yet, WMHO board president Steve Bracy said they are hopeful of doubling the number of beds offered. Priority would still be given to families, with the elderly and veterans coming next on the list. If space is available, beds are offered to single adults.

"It's quite a process for people to be taken in there," Chief of Police Jack Peck said.

Peck also serves on the WMHO board and sat on the Wednesday morning panel. He reported to the audience that in the four years since the shelter opened, officers had only been called 17 times, primarily for minor incidences. Business managers both from Farmington Ford and Walmart reported no issues in the four years of being neighbors.

Guests who stay at the shelter have to undergo an extensive background check, including the sex offender registry. The shelter is a "dry" one, meaning not only are drugs and alcohol prohibited from the premise, but guests are not allowed to enter if intoxicated. All medications are locked up and supervised, and the building will include security cameras as it does now, Peck reported.

"Our priority is to make sure individuals are a good fit for the shelter. They have to be safe around kids of all ages and there is absolutely no tolerance of violence. If they are not a good fit, we try to find them a different shelter that is more appropriate," Alexander said.

She went on to say that all guests do their part in communal living at the shelter, which includes seeking employment if applicable. The primary goal of the shelter is to help prepare their guests for a stable living situation upon departure. Similarly, the shelter is not just a "drop in" location. Guests stay for a minimum of two months, during which shelter staff works with local landlords to find permanent housing. Staff members also conduct classes such as how to be a good renter.

WMHO is the only shelter in Franklin County, with the next closest option being Waterville or Skowhegan. Livernois said very few referrals are taken from outside Franklin County, and guests almost always have a tie to Western Maine that makes it home.

"The homeless live among us. They are out there. The people you walk by everyday on the street could be homeless. You just never know," Alexander said.