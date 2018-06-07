The ice cream man who left a legend

FARMINGTON - A local celebrity passed away recently, known across the country for the homemade summertime treat that he and has family worked on perfecting for roughly 70 years.

"We always say he was born with milk in his veins," John Gifford said.

John is the son of Randall Gifford Jr., founder of Gifford's Famous Ice Cream, who passed away on May 21. The family-owned business has been in operation since 1980, though its history with ice cream goes all the way back to 1947 when Randall first began learning to make the dessert.

"He was a funny kid. He always wanted to go on delivery routes with the milk man and at six years old started going around the neighborhood with him every Saturday. That lasted all the way through high school," John said.

Randall may have stuck with dairy for the rest of his life if it hadn't been for meeting his future wife Audrey while attending the University of Connecticut. After marrying in 1947, Randall went to work for his father-in-law who made ice cream from scratch in Rhode Island.

"That's really where he learned to use real fruit, real coffee, real ingredients...things that we still do today," John said.

Randall raised his family in Connecticut, adopting his old habits of milk delivery when he bought his own business. Back then, milk was still delivered in glass bottles straight to customer's doorsteps. When the transition to store-sold milk happened, Randall's business took a hit and eventually folded in 1970.

"He wanted to get back in the dairy business the day he sold it," his son said. "Every weekend we would pack up the camper on the back of the truck and drive all around New England looking for dairy businesses on the market. He would just go up and knock on doors, asking people if they were interested in selling."

The weekend adventures were what eventually led the Giffords to Farmington. After knocking on a farmer's door in Skowhegan, Randall and his family were sent to Titcomb Hill Road, where there had been rumor of a farm looking to sell. The Giffords bought the dairy farm from Ray and Virginia Titcomb in 1971, operating the milk business as it was.

It wasn't until the same Skowhegan farmer that had sent them to Farmington called offering his own business that Randall and his two sons- John and Roger- found their way back to ice cream. In 1980 the family team started the Skowhegan Dairy Barn, merging the two businesses into one Skowhegan-based plant.

"I was delivering milk and Roger was making ice cream," John said.

The brothers still co-own the business today, having pretty much run it together since their early twenties. In 1983 Oakhurst Dairy made an offer on the Farmington dairy business that the family couldn't refuse. With their father ill, and a future to plan for, John and Roger made the decision to hand over the reigns of the milk business to focus solely on ice cream.

"All of our family business was always done at the kitchen table. It was really smart of my parents. They were grooming us all along," John said.

The decision to sell the business was no different. Randall and Audrey, though they still owned more than 80 percent of the business, encouraged the two young brothers to make the decision on their own.

"They told us we were the future, so it was up to us. Not many parents would do that, but that's the kind of people they were. They taught us to be honest, to work hard, to do what we said we would do and to not worry about competition. And it's really true- let the others worry about you," he said.

Being raised on a strong foundation gave the small business a leg up. What began as a small operation- producing 10,000 gallons a year- has turned into 2.2 million gallons a year with accounts as far as Las Vegas.

"There were too many people depending on us. We couldn't fail," John said.

Today, the brothers still own Gifford's, with a slew of relatives managing the many aspects of the booming business. John said he hopes his grandchildren will get involved someday, but for now there are some "smart cookies" running the show. Despite nation-wide fame, the family still waits in line for a cone just like everybody else- and they pay for it, too. When he gets to the window, John doesn't ask for anything fancy. Just one scoop of pistachio on top of one scoop of chocolate. Randall preferred strawberry while John's mother, Audrey, loved chocolate.

"People are passionate about their flavors. We've had some real duds over the course of the years, most of which were my idea," he said. "But we've had a great life."