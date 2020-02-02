The long wait for spring

A tree full of doves. (Dennis York)
Blue Jay. (Dennis York)
Early pussy willows= early spring? (Dennis York)
Sap freezing as it drips from a limb in January. (Dennis York)
Little Chip catches some winter rays. Why he's out and about in February is a mystery. Perhaps he's looking for his shadow? He's checking the weather for signs of spring? (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
From Little Chip's point of view, the cairn's peak is best for surveying the frozen landscape. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mr. Red-Bellied woodpecker shows off his red head and nape. Mrs. Red-Bellied Woodpecker has a gray head with a red nape. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Incoming goldfinch. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mrs. Downy Woodpecker sunning herself. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)