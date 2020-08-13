The Maine Beer Shed: Celebrating the little guys

KINGFIELD - The middle of a pandemic might seem like an unlikely time to start a new business, but Kate and Brian Ray didn't have much of a choice. The doors to their new business- The Maine Beer Shed- were due to open, pandemic or not.

"It's gone way better than we could have imagined. Being in the middle of a pandemic, we weren't expecting a lot," Kate Ray said. "But the support from the community has been incredible."

The Maine Beer Shed, at 394 Main Street, has brought a new kind of shopping experience to Kingfield, and one that people were seemingly waiting for. The small log cabin boasts fresh produce, frozen meats and even bulk flour and grains- all sourced from nearby farms and producers. The spotlight, however, falls on the wide

selection of Maine craft brews. Eventually the Rays plan to stock beer from every brewery in the state, of which there are 157, Kate said. The Maine-made-beer trend has exploded in recent years, and while Kate and Brian have a passion for brewing, they wanted to stay away from the saturated market.

"There are so many awesome breweries in Maine. We wanted to figure out how to bring them here without opening another brewery," Kate said.

The Maine Beer Shed is a place that celebrates all the "little guys" around the state, she said. Much of Kate's time is spent driving from county to county picking up orders to stock the shelves of the shed. They only opened a month ago, but the keeping things stocked is already a hefty task for the amount of customers coming through the door. Being on the main drag helps, Kate said, but primarily it seems to be filling a need in the community.

"It's a convenient way for farmers to get food straight to the people," she said, between crunches of carrot.

Tarbox Farm, Cold Spring Ranch, Bigelow Fields, Crooked Face Creamery and Emery Farm are among the list of food suppliers, along with Kate and Brian's own farm products. Kate was raised farming in Buxton, and despite seeing the realities of the industry, knew that was where her future lay. The couple bought a farm in nearby New Portland where they raise poultry and pork along with a slew of fruits and vegetables. Kate also uses the property to house her team of sled dogs which run her other business- Dogsled Maine.

On top of all that, the Rays have two young children, who they have kept in mind while creating their dream of the Beer Shed. The open space surrounding the store has become the kids' stomping grounds, and Kate and Brian are working on making that space open to all families who stop by. Their plan is to eventually have a cafe, with outdoor seating and plenty to do. A sand volleyball court, a pump track, open air movies and a community garden are just a few of their ideas.

"We want it to be a community place," Kate said.

But for now, the couple is focusing on keeping shelves full and the beer cold.

"We're putting everything into this. We're committed to this place," Kate said.