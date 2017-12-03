The many ears of Chester Greenwood Day

From top to bottom, left to right: Christen Akers holds her daughter Allison Akers, John Shardlow, Blaine Mitchell, Hilary Wojcik, Ray and Beth Hatcher, CJ Jerry, Holly Harrington, Terri Ziowlkowski, Theresa Overall, Natalee Tessier, Teagan Harvell and Josie McClement, Kailee Rush, Ella Ibarguen and lucy Sorensen, Haylee LePlant, Sarah Levensalor, Suzanne Meserve and Caroline Dingley Winch, Glenn Kapiloff holding his grandson Theo Stone, Kelty Rackliff, Rachael Tuttle, Patty Cormier and josie Pease with Lucy, Paul Mills and Penny Meservier, Richard Davis, Bella Hazard, Renee Lohrey holding her daughter Magnolia Lohrey, Jordyn Breton, Olivia Mancine and Sophia Steward, Vida the 11-year-old Grayhound wears a pair of Minikins earmuffs and finally Chester Greenwood's great grandaughter, Gayle Shardlow, wears a pair of the original model handed down through the generations. "We've haven't missed a parade in 41 years," she said.
The 41st Annual Chester Greenwood Day Parade brought hundreds of locals as well as out of towners to Farmington to celebrate the famed earmuff inventor.
Some say the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be taking over Santa's responsibilities this year.
The Mt. Blue High School Nordic Ski Team entertained the crowd with their moves on the streets.
Rather than candy, United Way and Literacy Volunteers handed out free books to crowd members.
The Mallett School Wagon brought students, teachers and parents together to celebrate the elementary school's community.
Jake "Cowboy" Monaghan wows the audience with his juggling skills as part of the Smiling Goat Precision Juggling Corp.
Two familiar penguins, Tim Thompson and Peter Judkins, walk with the rest of the Franklin Savings Bank team.