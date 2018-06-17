(Pat Blanchard)
Taken in Cape Elizabeth. Why we love Maine. (Karla)
Mallard family on upper Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Canada Goose family on upper Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Cerulean Warbler at Skinner State Park in South Hadley, Massachusetts. (Tom Oliver)
Eastern Bluebird taking food to young in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Baltimore Checkerspot butterfly at the upper end of Wilton Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
A doe in Wilton listening for sounds in front and behind her. (Dennis York)
A snapping turtle laying her eggs in Wilton. (Dennis York)
A snapping turtle on my lawn. (Dennis York)
A snapping turtle leaves the area after laying her eggs. (Dennis York)
A frog in the bog. (Dennis York)
Two handsome fellows. (Pat Blanchard)
Silhouette. (Pat Blanchard)
An Indigo Bunting sings for the morning sun. While they have no blue pigment (they are actually black) the structure of the feathers make them appear blue in the sun light. Wilton (Jim Knox)
What bird likes oranges?? It's the Oriole, however this Yellow-bellied Sapsucker seems interested. (Jim Knox)
Good to the last drop! Sapsuckers love them. I even have hummingbirds coming to it! (Jim Knox)
A Cedar Waxing picks up some left over fruit from a flowering crab tree. Wilton (Jim Knox)
There comes the divine white rose! (Jane Knox)
Iris always stand out as a royal flower. (Jane Knox)
But king of all is the Rhododendron. (Jane Knox)
Just a Squirrel swimming. (Darlene Power)
Male Mallard camera shy. (Darlene Power)
Eagle looking back. (Darlene Power)
Turtle basking in the sun. (Darlene Power)
For people that slept in late today, you may have missed the best part of the day. Wilton (Jim Knox)
The Indian head wakes up to fire in the sky, on RT 2 and 4 in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Bull Frog for the Daily Bulldog. Varnum Pond. (Jan Eastman)
North Haven Island is awash with color thanks to gorgeous, naturalized lupines. Miss Rumphious would be joyous. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A doe exploring our garden, but eating nothing. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A doe showing off her lovely tail. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mrs. Loon dives for breakfast. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Peonies are always voluptuous but particularly white ones. (Jane Knox)
Nothing more romantic than the first daisy! (Jane Knox)
Stunning pictures. There are NO greener greens than the woods of Maine.