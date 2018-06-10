The old and the new

Loon at Hill's pond.(Dennis York)
Northern Goshawk, Weld. (Lynn Jennings)
Young turkeys in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Male Eastern Bluebird bringing food to the nest box in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Canada Goose family at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Common Yellowthroat at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Chestnut-sided Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Another family of geese in Wilton.(Dennis York)
A bull moose near Webb Lake. (Dennis York)
Lupines and an old mower in Wilton.(Dennis York)
A Black-capped Chickadee perched in an apple tree. (Laura Ganz)
Creeping Phlox growing in the garden. (Laura Ganz)
A Rose-breasted Grosbeak. (Laura Ganz)
Invitation to a bee. This old fashioned rose has a delicate, delectable fragrance but its bloom lasts only three hours. It is the size of a quarter. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
Invitation accepted. This flower is just the right size for this bee. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
Stand beside me and guide me. A doe and her fawn in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
After sitting on her nest for weeks a loon and her mate leave the area. Livermore Falls. Something got the egg. (Jim Knox)
Turtles happy the rain stopped, soaking up the sunshine. (Darlene Power)
A Bald Eagle keeps an early morning watch from an island tree and catches some sun on Parker Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A Bald Eagle flies over my kayak on Parker Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A sharp-eyed female loon, notice her smooth rounded head as opposed to a male's which has an angular brow ridge, looking for food. Loons eat under water, but you can see them with fish and other delicacies above water when they have chicks to feed. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Under the loon hood where feet and legs are stored. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Besides paddling, a loon's large feet are useful for scrubbing and scratching during bath time, sometimes vigorously. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Up close with a smiling, sunning turtle in Parker Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
It took a bit of rounding up, but these growing goslings eventually got in line to swim across the Vienna Mill Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A male Ruby-throated hummingbird, with a neck like shiny sequins, drinks from a feeder but also has a few flowers to feed from now that summer's almost here. Ruby-throated hummingbirds are the only known hummingbirds to breed in North America and have an average life span of just a year. Although, some live as long as three years, and one lived to be nine. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A yellow warbler sits in an island tree in Parker Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
What wonderful photos. I especially love the lupines and old hay mower. And the deer and fawn. Jane thank you for all the info on the loons. These are all treasures. Kudo's to all of you from grateful me. Mary Jane Baker
I can't get over these exquisite photos, especially the bull moose and the hummingbird. Thank you to all the photographers for sharing such beauty with us!
The lupines & mower caught my eye too. Thank you, Laura, for your colorful contributions. The turtle does look like it's sporting a smile.
Stunning photos, plus lots of info,,Thanks to all..