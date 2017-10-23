The Pancakery: Free brunch and the bigger picture

FARMINGTON - Cinnamon roles, date bars, fruit salad and yes, pancakes, have hit Main Street with a purpose thanks to the Jr. Youth Group of Old South.

When the group needed a project to focus on, organizer Jodie Gunther started brainstorming. She wanted something the fifth through ninth graders could manage on their own, and something meaningful to the community.

"It's all about helping them see the bigger picture. We have all of our basic needs met, but a lot of people in the community don't. It gives them a way to live out what we say we believe in," Gunther said.

The Pancakery started out as a project geared towards students at the University of Maine at Farmington, for those who can't afford a meal plan and struggle with getting food.

After attending last year's Food Summit, Gunther learned about the issue of food insecurity on campus.

"It's a hidden problem. It's not something people really talk about. The two things just kind of came together," Gunther said.

The bi-monthly, open-air cafe now serves hot, free brunch to anyone who wants to stop by. The young chefs of Old South dish out the meal to visitors as a slew of volunteer parents and organizers work in the kitchen making the food.

"We started out making pancakes but we weren't really selling them. So now we make other stuff. We've haven't even been open ten minutes and we're out of breakfast sandwiches!" 10-year-old Noah Civiello said.

The cafe is open every other Sunday, with hopeful plans to run through the winter with the addition of seating in the warm church.

"I don't think people understand that we are just giving away free food. The church is sponsoring the program, but there is no pressure to join or even talk about it. That's not our intention," Gunther said.

The Pancakery is open every other Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Old South at 235 Main Street. The next opening will be Sunday Nov. 5.