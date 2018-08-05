The peak of summer

Locke Pond. (Kathleen Beaubien)
Black-shouldered Spinyleg dragonfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Molting Indigo Bunting in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Calico Pennant dragonfly at Hills Pond in Perkins Township. (Tom Oliver)
Widow Skimmer dragonfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Doe running in field in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Doe eating clover in a field in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
A young Pied-Pilled Grebe, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A young Hooded Merganser. Wilton (Jim Knox)
A little morning tenderness in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A Monarch shows off its colors. Wilton (Jim Knox)
It seems the better part of the day of late has been at dawn. Wilton (Jim Knox)
An impending storm during sunset/Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Scenic lake/ New Canada. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Fields of yellow (canola flowers)/ Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Turkey Vulture close-up, Farmington. (Steve Muise)
Immature Green Heron, Farmington. (Steve Muise)
Immature Green Heron fishing reflection, Farmington. (Steve Muise)
Thank you all again! Every time you do & I look at them all I Love everything you do. Thank you all very much. I love them all, Thank You.
Sharon Maillet