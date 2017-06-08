Franklin Countys First News

The Special Olympics Torch runs through Farmington

Posted by • June 8, 2017 •

The torch toting local law enforcement and Special Olympians begin their run to Skowhegan from the Mt. Blue Shopping Center.

FARMINGTON - Each year the Special Olympics summer games are ushered in by a ceremonial torch run through Maine.  Maine law enforcement have been running this tradition  with the Torch for Special Olympics awareness and donations since 1984.

The grand gathering for the Farmington leg of the Torch trot. Special Olympians and Maine law enforcement join in the fun.

The Torch began its June 8 leg towards its final destination of Bangor in Farmington Thursday. By the end of today the Torch will be carried by volunteers a little more than 30 miles on its way up to Skowhegan. At the University of Maine at Orono on Friday evening the opening ceremonies for the games will begin at 4 p.m.

After gathering with athletes, volunteers and several members of local law enforcement in the Mt. Blue Shopping Plaza, Maine State Police Sgt. Mathew Casavant led the first group of runners east along the Wilton Road, bracketed by a police cruiser and a NorthStar EMS ambulance.

Roughly two miles in, the runners continue the torch run.

The torch run includes over 700 total members, with every local agency represented. For the path from Farmington to Skowhegan of the journey, 32 businesses were gracious enough to assist with sponsorship. The Torch run last year raised nearly $400,000 for the Special Olympics.

