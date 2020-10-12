The ‘Trail of Terror’ returns on Oct. 30, 31

FARMINGTON - United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and Titcomb Mountain are joining forces for the third year to present 'Trail of Terror,' a haunted walk to be held at Titcomb on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event is being sponsored by Poland Spring, State Farm Insurance and Twitchell Fuel/Sandy River Cash Fuel.

The event will be held in compliance with all Center for Disease Control guidelines in order to keep volunteers, participants and others safe. Changes this year include requiring the pre-purchase of tickets, which can be done online here. Only 100 tickets are available per hour and groups will be limited to six people, in order to meet building occupancy guidelines. All participants should wear masks/face coverings in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order.

Updates can be found on United Way’s or Titcomb’s Facebook pages (www.facebook.com/uwtva or www.facebook.com/TitcombMountain) or websites. Tickets are $15 per person, additional people in the car/group (up to 6 total people) will be only $12. This haunted trail is recommended for those over the age of 12. Younger children can attend with a parent at their discretion.

United Way and Titcomb Mountain will be raising money to be split between the two organizations. Funds will help provide additional services for children, adults, survivors of domestic or sexual violence and more. It will also support recreation and community opportunities.

Anyone interested in volunteering or being part of this event should contact United Way 778-5048 or Titcomb Mountain 778-9031 to get involved or to get more information.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048.

For additional information about Titcomb Mountain, visit www.titcombmountain.com or call 778-9031.