The truth behind the ordinary

WELD - Bernd Heinrich doesn't get many visitors. Not the philosophizing type who speak with suffixes and conjunctions anyway. The feathered, four-legged and buzzing type of visitors he gets plenty of, and that's his preference.

The small, treehouse-esque cabin that he calls home sits atop a slope of a mountain, surrounded by much larger peaks. Even still, the climb is steep.

Heinrich has been hiking home since 1980.

In the fall and at points during the summer months, he can drive his pickup truck up the boulder-strewn road, but most of the year he's on foot.

Even as the 80-year-old is hauling groceries in a sled up the side of his mountain, he is aware of his surroundings. As a former marathon runner, Heinrich said he was never so dialed in to the sport that he didn't stop to notice a bee or bird along the way.

"These sports also bring me to nature. In my running, I would always keep my eyes open, out on trails and looking for caterpillars at the same time. Just being aware of what's out there. My fun is closely connected to my activities in nature," he said. "I hate card playing."

Heinrich is the author of 22 books, his latest is due to be published next summer. "Racing the Clock: Running Through Life" will explore the passage of time, and his own reflections on aging, as connected to the biological world.

Every piece of Heinrich's life has related, in one way or another, to the biological world. From his childhood days deep in the forests of Northern Germany, to being a teenager at the Maine Academy of Natural Sciences, and now, as an old man, perched on a mountainside in Weld.

"It's just been one project after another. Ruffed grouse and hummingbirds and sapsuckers and wasps...I'm always involved with something," he said. "And when I'm involved, my mind is totally there."

Even with the millions of options to study just outside his door, Heinrich said he couldn't push away the political state of the country. His childhood was spent hiding from the war, and President Trump's America, Heinrich said, was too much of a reminder of that time. Since the elections, he said, he's felt lighter on his feet, and even with the pandemic picking up speed, Heinrich has been able to focus in on the birds that frequent his surroundings.

"It's a matter of immersion. You never know what's going to turn out of it," he said. "Just go out, and notice the ordinary things. They look simple because we accept them without question. But once you see it, and find out, it doesn't have to conform to what is supposedly the truth. It will always be a little bit different."

Heinrich's lifestyle doesn't change much from season to season. Even on bitter winter days he will go out to observe one species or another, fill his bird feeders, and collect water from his 200-year-old well. It's the connection with nature that keeps him grounded in a quickly changing world.

In an ideal community, according to Heinrich, people would gather just to be together in nature, and that wouldn't stop with the change of seasons. Whether it's hiking a winter mountain together, or even caring for a singular piece of land- making decisions for the betterment of the property. Collective living, with an emphasis on the outdoors, is a version of paradise that Heinrich readily saw when he first moved to Wilton in 1950, and a version of paradise that he hopes the human race can get back to.