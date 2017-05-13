The University of Maine at Farmington graduates 398

FARMINGTON - Graduates of the University of Maine at Farmington gathered today under blue skies to march their way out of their college years as UMF's 151st class. The wide range of character, accomplishments and aspirations among the 398 student body were highlighted by President Kate Foster during the commencement ceremony.

Foster reported that roughly 35 percent of the class majored in a field of education, with the most common throughout the entire class being Elementary Education.

A little less than half of the student body graduated with GPAs of 3.5 or higher, and the study abroad program saw a 50 percent increase over last year with 84 students participating at least once, if not more.

"You have gotten around," Foster said, as she went on to list the states and countries students have traveled to- Austria, Cuba, France, India and Tanzania to name just a few.

"At least two of you will be planning your own weddings having recently become engaged. Several of you will be parenting, one of you for a newborn. Others of you are taking a gap year to travel and experience nature and culture from Maine to points west and abroad to Italy, the Caribbean, and South America. Many of you will be writing or volunteering or woodworking, and many of you will be taking stock in the wake of your college career," Foster said.

There to support the young graduates were members of the university's class of 1967, celebrating their 50th anniversary, one of whom was there for her graduating grandson. Lucas Small chose UMF in part because of his grandmother, Judith Potter Smith, who graduated with an elementary education degree and went on to become principal of her school.

Despite years of change that UMF has seen, Smith said the feeling remains the same.

"It's that community feel. It's close knit. You know you can find your way around," she said.

Her grandson agreed, saying that aside from his grandma, the small-town vibe was the other reason he chose UMF.

The sense of community was apparent at the ceremony, as family, friends, professors and staff poured into the parking lot of the Olsen Student Center. Well-wishers lined High Street as the procession made their way to their seats. UMF students in their final years, or just starting out, cheered as their classmates were honored.

"It's really bittersweet. Four years is a long time to be somewhere," Graduate Leanne Kugelman said before the ceremony.

Classmate Victoria LaCasse agreed.

"I think I would tell myself to not stress out so much. You'll get there." She said, when reflecting on what she would advise a younger version of herself.

Others chimed in, adding their own versions of the message to younger students.

"Everything will be fine," Divin Gatera said.

Representing the study body was graduating senior Zack Peercy. Peercy, an accomplished writer and theater studies major, remarked on the 'weird' side of UMF, noting how special that makes the college and its community.

"The closer you look at our hub of academia the more you start to notice various inconsistencies. Like pianos all over campus that are consistently being played, and consistently out of tune. Ghosts, that are more prominent on a campus tour than are most things related to art, music or theater. A president who sends emails every year that are absurdly eloquent just to address the foliage. And every morning, we wake up to an email about an internship fair that I'm pretty sure has been continuously happening for the last four years. Our time here has been absurd," he said.

Following Peercy was the ceremony's keynote speaker, Louis D. Sell, a retired Foreign Service officer.

Passionate about public service, Sell served under six U.S. presidents from 1971 to 1998, beginning with Richard Nixon. He spoke to the students about what it means to give back to your community, and the important role that education plays in the desire to volunteer.

"At the end of the day education and life itself will sometime astonish you," Sell said.

Sell was awarded with an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters, along with Chris Coyne, tech innovator and designer from Maine.

"You have made our campus and community a better place. Now, graduates, you shall go forth and do the same in even larger measure wherever you land." Foster said.