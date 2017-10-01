The vibrancy of fall

With fall settling in, Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Summit of Burnt Mountain near Sugarloaf (Chaya Lord-Rozeff)
Black-throated Green Warbler in fall plumage with prey item at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Palm Warbler in fall plumage at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
A Pileated Woodpecker about to take flight. Farmington. ( Jim Knox)
Just when you thought he'd hidden on you, he takes another look! ( Jim Knox )
Chilly morning sunrise/Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Frosted grass/Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
A magical tree, The Mountain Ash, keep their red berries all
winter. No wonder this tree is featured in the cold winter in
Pasternak's "Dr. Zhivago." (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Vibrant color up in the hills on Loon Lake above Rangeley. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Painted Lady butterfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Turkey eating crab apples in my backyard in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Moon ( Chaya Lord-Rozeff)
Sunrise on Cadillac Mountain (Chaya Lord-Rozeff)
Before you clean that bird house out! Be sure it's empty. A baby Flying Squirrel taking a shy look at me. ( Jim Knox )
A Immature Double-crested Cormorant. How could you not like a bird with Blue/Green eyes. Scarborough Marsh. ( Jim Knox )
Sun rays (sunrise)/Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Releasing of Monarch ( Chaya Lord-Rozeff)
(Kelly Dilello)
Honeybee with ragged wings on one of the last of the sunflowers. Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin New Sharon
(Kelly Dilello)
Always beautiful Monarch Butterfly. (Earl Williams)
(Kelly Dilello)
Sunset in Parking lot (Chaya Lord-Rozeff)
Open Field on side of road (Chaya Lord-Rozeff)
Fall clouds moved in with lower temperatures. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Fall colors turning ever so slowly. ( Jim Knox)
Pretty sure that's sumac,not Mountain Ash.
All beautiful once again! Every time all of you are wonderful every week with all beautiful pictures & share them with us all. Thank you so much! I look forward to this every Sunday afternoon ;-)
I love the baby squirrel peeking out. Was so cute.