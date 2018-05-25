Third annual Grandparents Day draws a crowd at Mallett School

FARMINGTON - Nearly 400 special visitors were at W.G. Mallett School Friday, touring classrooms and attending performances featuring an excited group of students.

It was the third annual Grandparents Day at the elementary school, with a total of 371 grandparents logged by school staff as they directed families throughout the building. Grandparents Days typically represent some of the most widely-attended events held at Mallett School, with Principal Tracy Williams estimating that nearly 800 people were inside the school at the busiest point.

A combination of open house, talent show and a chance for grandparents and their grandchildren to bond, the event represents significant planning on the part of school administration and staff. Banners welcoming the visitors hung throughout the school; other decorations included big, heart-shaped posters with potential topics of discussion, such as favorite books or classes.

Snacks and a lunch were served in the gym, while students from each grade sang songs and read poems in the cafeteria.