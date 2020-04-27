Third graders to the rescue for yellow-spotted salamanders

FARMINGTON - Sarah Reynold's third grade class is well accustomed to combining the great outdoors with any given reading or writing lesson. The Cascade Brook School students have been celebrating "Woods Wednesdays" with their teacher since the beginning of the year. Each week they would venture out, rain, snow or sunshine, to journal, explore, read and think critically about the world around them, most often utilizing the trails in Nina's Woods situated behind the school.

"These were some of my favorite days teaching, and I could see nature's impact on my students. So when school ended abruptly on March 17, I felt the class needed to continue some routines to feel connected," Reynolds said.

Reynolds decided to keep the tradition of Woods Wednesdays going, using her virtual classroom to share photos, discussions and ideas on how the kids could still participate in the natural world around them.

When Reynolds learned of Big Night- the yearly, miniature migration of thousands of amphibians in Maine- she knew she wanted to incorporate the event into her students' learning. Reynolds had participated in Big Night years ago, and decided to share the enjoyment with her own kids, as well as her third graders. Together, virtually, the class read "Salamander Sky" and talked about some safety points for the excursion. Reynolds encouraged her students, and guardians of her students, to head outside to assist the salamanders and frogs across the roads to their final destination.

"We're already planning adventures for next year's Big Night, and I can't wait to read the book again to another third grade class in hopes of inspiring families to enjoy this time outdoors together helping nature," she said.