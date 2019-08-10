Third year of Chesterville Fun Day a success

CHESTERVILLE - The third year of Chesterville Fun Day took place on Saturday, with raffles, food, games and a parade that drew a crowd to the Town Office. Several bounce houses were set up for the many children in attendance, along with fair-style games and cow-train rides.
"The parade excites me every year. It also makes me a little nervous every year," lead organizer Kim Lessard said.
Chesterville resident David Tilton rides his bike in the parade as onlookers cheer.
The Chesterville Fun Day parade marched down Valley Road to the Town Hall.
Lead organizer of Chesterville Fun Day Kim Lessard holds her youngest grandchild, Lucie, as the parade goes by. From left to right: Elise Chiavon, Kim Lessard and Lucie Chiavon.
Kendrick Charles offered horse drawn wagon rides throughout the day.
The Extension Homemakers grilling chicken for the barbecue.
Ross' Little Acre of Wilton had goats on display as well as goat milk soap and cheese for sale.