Third year of Water Bear draws a crowd

FARMINGTON - In its third year, the University of Maine at Farmington hosted Water Bear Confabulum- a celebration of alternative arts. UMF students worked collaboratively with visiting artists including staff and community members to present a wide range of artwork to the public that was interactive and thought-provoking.

For the first time ever, Water Bear extended to nearby Flint Woods with art installations and a 5K run that benefits local high school students who want to study the arts and environment at UMF.

Many of the art projects included in Water Bear addressed issues pertaining to the environment or social justice- such as visiting Colby College staff member Maggie Libby who sketched charcoal drawings of the Sandy River before letting viewers rub it away with pieces of white bread. The act of smudging away the drawings of trees and the river with man-made bread symbolizes the harsh effects that humans are having on the natural environment. Libby used bread so that she could feed it to her chickens afterwards.

Another installation in the alleyway behind SugarWood Gallery encouraged viewers to think about issues of homelessness by creating a makeshift shanty town. Participants were invited to graffiti the walls of the tarp tents using handmade stencils or by freestyling. The project was a collaboration between students in UMF's Art and Environment class and visiting artist from Rochester, NH, Beth Wittenberg. Wittenberg added what she calls her "throw away people" made from trashed materials and held together with duct tape.