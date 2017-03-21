This weekend marks the 34th annual Maine Maple Sunday

The sapping season officially kicked off on March 8 with the annual tradition of tapping a maple tree on the lawn of the Blaine House. Gov. Paul LePage did the honors, with a small crowd of syrup producers and their families watching.

The governor reported that since 2010 Maine's maple syrup production has more than doubled, bringing in 675,000 gallons throughout last year's season. Maine has the third largest syrup industry in the country, falling behind Vermont and New York and brings in an estimated $48.7 million to the state's economy.

Producers across the state will be opening their sugar houses this weekend to celebrate the 34th annual Maine Maple Sunday. Many offer tours and demonstrations of the syrup-making process and, of course, sweet samples of the sugary results.

For more information go to http://mainemapleproducers.com/

Here are some of the Franklin County sap houses that are participating:

Bowley Brook Maple

91 Masterman Rd

Weld, Maine 04285

578-0411

Tour of sap lines and sap house. Demonstrations on syrup making. Free samples of maple goodes. Sugarbush tours, restrooms, handicapped accessible, bus and school tours Hours: March 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Day Mountain Maple

399 Farmington Rd

Strong, Maine 04983

778-2716

Watch as we make pure Maine maple syrup using a 4x10 wood fired evaporator without steam hoods. Tours of the sugarbush on a tractor drawn sled. Samples of maple products and refreshments. Find us on Rte 4, 2 miles south of strong, 7/10 mile north of Tylerâ€™s Body Shop. Watch for signs. Sugarbush tours, restrooms. Hours: March 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jackson Mountain Farm

Orchard Hill Road

Temple, Maine 04984

846-4570

Syrup to taste. Maple goodies. Hot coffee and hot chocolate. Sugarbush tours and school tours. Hours: March 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maple Hill

390 Titcomb Hill Road

Farmington, Maine 04938

778-4506

The sap house will be open to the public from 10 am to 3pm weather permitting. Come join us as we celebrate the season with sap boiling demonstrations, free maple samples, and an array of maple goodies to sample and/or purchase in addition to jugs of Pure Maple Syrup.

Maple Valley Farm Inc

1304 Franklin Rd

Jay, Maine 04239

645- 2328 or 9549

Maple Syrup, Taffy and Candy for sale. Complimentary Ice Cream w/syrup, coffee, maple coated peanuts and maple taffy on snow. Farm tours, restrooms, handicapped accessible, bus and school tours. March 26

Mystic Valley Maples

770 US RT 2- West

Wilton, Maine 04294

645-4481

Small wood fired operation with great access on RT2. Handicapped accessible, bus tours, school tours March 25-26 Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. tours

Plaisted Farm Maple Products

132 Borough Rd

Jay, Maine 04239

758-0713

Boiling demonstrations, free samples ice cream, coffee, and hot chocolate. Syrup and candy sales. Sugarbush tours, Handicapped accessible, Bus and school tours. Hours: March 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.