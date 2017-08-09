Thousands of soccer fans gather at Mt. Abram

SALEM - The 9th annual Western Mountain 7v7 Soccer Classic was played July 28-30 at Mt. Abram High School. The event saw 38 teams from all over the state of Maine from Eastport to Sanford, representing thousands of athletes, parents and fans.

Mt Blue High School girls fielded two teams as did the Mt. Abram High School boys. Mt. Abram girls also entered a team in the tournament. Other local teams included Rangeley and Spruce Mountain girls and boys.

Most of the teams camped out on the grounds at Mt. Abram High School, played soccer as well as other games, bonded with their teammates and made new friends from other teams.

Perfect summer weather and a festive atmosphere contributed to an amazing weekend for approximately 1,500 soccer players and fans.

In the girls bracket, Bonny Eagle of Buxton defeated Madison 3-1 in the final. On the boys side, Sanford used a quick possession attack to defeat Gardiner 3-1.

This long-standing event is the sole annual fundraiser for the Mt Abram soccer program. Planning for next year’s event is already underway for the weekend of July 27-29, 2018. Anyone looking for information can contact the planning committee at westernmtn7v7@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook.