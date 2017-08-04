Three arrested after MDEA searches East Dixfield residence

EAST DIXFIELD - Three people have been arrested following the early morning search of a Rollins Ridge Road residence by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and other law enforcement personnel, after police say they discovered a makeshift drug processing and repackaging room inside.

Police searched the residence at 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, executing a search warrant on the single-family home owned by Jody Welch, 41 of East Dixfield. The warrant was applied for in relation to an investigation into the alleged interstate trafficking of crack cocaine and heroin from the East Dixfield address. In addition to the MDEA, the Maine State Police, Oxford County Sheriff's Office and police officers from the Dixfield, Rumford and Jay departments all assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

According to the MDEA, once inside law enforcement located Welch and eight other individuals. Police say they found 83 grams of crack cocaine, with an approximate street value of $8,000, as well as items consistent with the sale of drugs, including multiple digital scales and plastic bags found in that police described as a "makeshift drug processing" room.

Welch was arrested on aggravated trafficking of a Schedule W drug, a Class A felony. Also arrested were two other individuals, Rene Speranza, 26, and Adam Turner, 34, both of Peru, on misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of a Scheduled Drug. In both cases, police say, the individuals were found to be in possession of Fentanyl at the residence. Speranza was also charged with violating the conditions of release.

Welch, Speranza, and Turner were transported to the Oxford County jail. Speranza and Turner were released on bail with a court date of Oct 23, 2017. Welch remains in custody, after bail was set at $10,000 cash. His initial court appearance was scheduled for Friday.

The MDEA is continuing to investigate and additional arrests are anticipated.