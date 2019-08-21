Three arrested as part of reward card scheme that allegedly stole $134,000

WILTON - Three men have been arrested, a juvenile has been charged and two other warrants are pending in relation to a complex gas reward points scheme that police believe resulted in the theft of more than $130,000 from Exxon Mobil.

Three men were arrested Tuesday evening in relation to the alleged theft; all three had their initial appearances in court Wednesday afternoon via video-conference. Zachary Armstrong, 19 of Wilton; Scott Lavoie, 53 of Wilton; and Preston Riley, 18 of Wilton; were all arrested on warrants issued on the charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, a Class B felony.

Additionally, a 16-year-old juvenile was issued a summons in relation to the case. Another two individuals are currently being sought on active arrest warrants.

According to arrest affidavits filed with the Franklin Court system by Wilton Police Officer Ethan Kyes, the investigation began in early March with a complaint from the owner of Gould's Service Station in East Wilton. Exxon Mobil had contacted the owner to inform him about allegedly fraudulently redeemed reward points, with the value of those points exceeding $100,000. The owner located receipts that he believe may have been involved in fraud: each reflected large purchases of propane at close to zero real-money cost.

Kyes began investigating the various elements of the rewards program and the business, determining that the total value of redeemed reward points claimed at the service station was $137,125.74. In May, Kyes received information from Exxon Mobile regarding the Internet Protocol addresses used to set up reward cards connected to the alleged fraud at Gould's Service Station. Kyes then used those IP addresses to locate local addresses, households in Farmington and in Wilton, as well as Gould's itself.

The Wilton officer spoke with the Internet account holder in Farmington in June; a family member of that individual had worked at Gould's. The employee, a 17-year-old juvenile, reportedly told Kyes that Armstrong was the "ring leader" and implicated two other employees.

"[The juvenile] stated he was unsure how Zachary [Armstrong] made everything work but knew he made a large amount of money off the Exxon Mobile Reward Plus cards," Kyes wrote in the affidavit. The employee was paid between $2,000 and $3,000 to create accounts using the reward cards, reportedly telling Kyes that he created approximately 100 cards.

The alleged theft involved unwitting customers who came in to purchase gas with cash. Participating employees would use the reward cards, stocked with hundreds of thousands of fraudulently-earned points, to pay for the gas and then keep the customer's money.

Kyes also met with Lavoie, who lived at the Wilton household associated with the alleged theft via its IP address. Lavoie denied knowing about any fraud, indicating he would not answer any more questions after Kyes told him that 107 reward cards had been activated at that residence.

A 16-year-old former employee allegedly involved with the theft told Kyes that Armstrong had showed him how to use the reward cards fraudulently on the first day he started working at Gould's.

On Aug. 14, Kyes met with Armstrong at Gould's. According to the affidavit, Armstrong told the officer that he received between $22,000 and $30,000 from using the reward cards and that Lavoie had received a similar amount. Another adult that has not been arrested received roughly $15,000, while the two juveniles and Riley allegedly received roughly $1,000 to $2,000 as part of the theft.

Armstrong reportedly told Kyes that he learned from a former employee a few years ago about how to fraudulently use reward cards. That individual used a different reward card; Armstrong used the Exxon Mobile reward card program as it offered more points. He also learned that date/time stamps in the system could be modified and that propane gas purchases would accumulate points faster than other products.

According to Assistant District Attorney Kayla Palestini, six people have either been charged in relation to the alleged theft or will be. That group includes Armstrong, Lavoie and Riley, all of who were arrested Tuesday evening on warrants and taken to Franklin County Detention Center. A fourth individual, the 16-year-old juvenile, was issued a summons.

In court Wednesday, bail was set at $200 cash, with conditions of no contact for the named co-defendants as well as conditions not to return to Gould's station.

A Class B felony carries up to a 10-year prison sentence in Maine, as well as up to a $20,000 fine.

No pleas were entered, as any felony charge would need to first appear before a Franklin County grand jury. The next scheduled court date for all three men is Nov. 13.