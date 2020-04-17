Three arrested following trafficking investigation

FARMINGTON - Three were arrested Thursday evening, after police executing a search warrant say they found a substance they believe to be crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia at a Sandy River Terrace residence.

According to information provided by Farmington Police Department Deputy Chief Shane Cote, Detective Jacob Richards was provided with information on April 6 and began an investigation into drug trafficking in Farmington. As part of that investigation, FPD searched a residence at Sandy River Terrace belonging to Rebecca Haines, 40 of Farmington.

Police say they found an unspecified amount of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine as well as scales, plastic bags and other drug paraphernalia.

Three individuals were arrested by Richards. Haines was arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking in schedule drugs, a Class B felony. She was transported to Franklin County Detention Center, where she was held on $10,000 cash bail pending an initial appearance.

Joseph Nielsen, 20 of New Gloucester, was similarly charged with unlawful trafficking, while Derek Martin, 26 of Farmington, was charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. Both men were arrested, taken to the Farmington police station and released on unsecured bail.

Cote noted Friday that the investigation remains open and ongoing.