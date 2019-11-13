Three arrested in Eustis as part of 17 statewide arrests by Border Patrol

RANGELEY - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rangeley Border Patrol Station arrested 17 men for immigration-related offenses over the holiday weekend, including three in the Eustis area.

According to a press release from the Border Patrol, three men, two from Ecuador and one from Honduras, were arrested in the Stratton village on Nov. 10. The men reportedly admitted to traveling to the state to work as contractors, having entered the country by walking across the boundary from Mexico.

A series of arrests were conducted by the Border patrol, beginning with 12 Mexican nationals arrested on Nov. 9 in the Auburn area. Those men reportedly entered the country legally but violated their visa conditions by failing to depart in August.

Following the Nov. 10 arrest of three men in Eustis, Border Patrol arrested two other men in Turner. Those men, one from Honduras and one from El Salvador, reportedly entered the country by crossing the U.S./Mexico border and were allegedly engaged in employment without authorization.

"These incidents are further indication that the roads, highways, and public transit system of Maine are being utilized for illicit travel," Chief Patrol Agent of Maine Jason Owens said in the release. "With our limited resources, it makes sense to concentrate our efforts where they will be most effective."

The 17 illegal aliens were transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations.