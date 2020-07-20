Three arrested on drug trafficking charges following search of Avon residence

AVON - Two women and a man were arrested Friday, after police reportedly found heroin and cocaine in a residence on the River Road in Avon.

Brandice Dotolo, 37 of Freeman Township; Oscarlin Pequero-Ortiz, 22, of Avon; and Chrissie Laforge, 40 of Winsted, Conn., were each arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking, all Class A felonies, following a search of an Avon residence by law enforcement agencies which is alleged to have discovered 95 grams of suspected heroin, 67 grams of suspected crack cocaine and $5,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

According to an affidavit filed by Franklin County Sheriff's Office Detective Stephen Charles, a team of law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a River Road address at approximately 4:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Charles wrote in the affidavit that he interviewed Laforge, Pequero-Ortiz and Dotolo after the residence was secured. Laforge reportedly admitted to bringing heroin and crack cocaine to the residence from out of state, including a recent trip shortly before law enforcement arrived, and that drugs inside the house were for resale by Pequero-Ortiz and Dotolo. Laforge indicated that she had most recently brought to the residence approximately four, 10-gram bags of heroin along with two-and-a-half packs of crack cocaine, each approximately 10 to 15 grams of cocaine per pack.

Pequero-Ortiz reportedly told Charles that he stayed at the Avon residence and watched Dotolo as well as maintained and sold the drugs brought to the house by Laforge. The affidavit indicates that Dotolo told police that she resided at the home and allowed Pequero-Ortiz to stay there in exchange for receiving heroin as a result of the arrangement. She also reportedly admitted to assisting in arranging sales of drugs to people in the area, describing it as "she takes the calls and Oscarlin [Pequero-Ortiz] makes the sales," according to the affidavit.

Laforge, Pequero-Ortiz and Dotolo were all arrested and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. Laforge was released Saturday on $10,000 cash bail, while Pequero-Ortiz and Dotolo both appeared in court Monday. Bail was set at $15,000 cash for Pequero-Ortiz and $500 cash and a Maine Pre-Trial Services contract for Dotolo.