Three arrested on Plaisted Road

JAY - According to a report from Sheriff Scott Nichols, three individuals were arrested late Thursday night on the Plaisted Road in Jay.

Deputy Doucette, who was on patrol in the area at the time, reported observing a car stopped on the road. When Doucette stopped to investigate, he reported the occupants of the car throwing bags of what was later identified as Cocaine out of both the driver's side and passenger's side doors.

A second officer, Officer Rider, responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. According to the report, the driver of the vehicle, Ross Correia (27) of New Portland, was arrested for Operating with a Suspended License class E. Passenger Michael Thomas (25) of Bingham was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Schedule W drugs class C. A second passenger Troy Wyman (46) of Charleston was arrested for Unlawful Trafficking in Schedule drugs class B & Unlawful Possession of Schedule W drugs class C.

A fourth passenger Sarah Wallingford (27) of New Portland was not arrested but was charged with Hindering Apprehension class E and a civil charge of Sale and Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

The three men were transported to jail without incident and the case is still under investigation.