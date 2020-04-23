Three COVID-19 cases tied to Farmington long-term care facility

FARMINGTON - One of the latest reported outbreaks of COVID-19 at a Maine long-term care facility is in Farmington, with Maine Center for Disease Control reporting that two residents and one staff member at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of Maine CDC, announced Wednesday afternoon that three people associated with the center had tested positive for COVID-19, a respiratory illness. It is the latest in a series of long-term care and assisted living facilities across the state that have reported outbreaks - defined by the CDC as three or more cases associated with a single facility.

On Wednesday, Shah said that testing material and swabs had been sent to the facility to conduct additional tests; on Thursday, he said that Maine CDC was awaiting the results from the Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory in Augusta for those tests.

Located on Route 4 & 27, Edgewood Rehabilitation & Living Center is operated by North Country Associates, a Lewiston-based company that operates a number of facilities statewide, including Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

A spokesperson for North Country Associates said Thursday that North Country and Edgewood had no comment on the outbreak.

According to Thursday's report from Maine CDC, a total of 937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the state. Those cases include 150 hospitalizations, 485 people that have recovered and 44 people that have died. A total of 14 cases involving Franklin County residents have been reported, with six people recovered and one hospitalization.