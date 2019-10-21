Three indicted on felony charges following investigations into two overdose deaths

FARMINGTON - Residents of Winthrop and Lewiston were indicted by the Franklin County grand jury on felony drug charges last week, relating to a Farmington Police Department investigation that began in March with the overdose death of a local woman.

In a separate case, a Jay woman was indicted following an investigation into another unrelated overdose death of a man in Strong, also in March.

Alexander Meader, 27 of Withrop, was indicted on two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, both Class B felonies; two counts of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs and one count of conspiracy to commit, all Class C felonies; as well as violation of condition of release, a misdemeanor, and a criminal forfeiture to seize cash that the state says related to the alleged drug trafficking.

Also indicted in relation to the FPD investigation was Stephen Greenleaf, 66 of Lewison, on one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, a Class C felony.

In a separate case, Brittany Boivin, 32 of Jay, was indicted on one count of criminal conspiracy. a Class C felony.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by Farmington Police Department Sgt. Edward Hastings IV, he and other first responders arrived at a Fairbanks Road apartment on the morning of Saturday, March 2 after receiving a report of an unresponsive woman. The woman was discovered on the second floor of her apartment and could not be revived by Hastings, NorthStar EMS and Farmington Fire Rescue personnel.

The medical examiner later concluded that she died of acute intoxication due to the combined effects of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, venlafaxine and trazadone. The latter two drugs were the woman's prescription medications.

Greenleaf reportedly told investigators that he and the woman had traveled to Winthrop to purchase crack from Meader. Meader then traveled with them back to Farmington, eventually leaving the residence around 8 p.m. Greenleaf told police that he then returned to the Fairbanks Road address and stayed with the woman, smoking crack and marijuana until approximately 4 a.m. the next morning.

Police believe that Meader sold heroin and crack cocaine out of the Fairbanks Road apartment in the past.

According to the affidavit, Greenleaf retrieved crack pipes, push rods for the pipes and a small plastic container from his truck and gave it to police. In the container was crack cocaine and eight packets of heroin. From within the apartment, police reportedly found empty packets that appeared to have contained heroin, used crack pipes, a baggie of what appeared to be crack cocaine and used needles. They also took cellphones, reportedly finding a text message on the deceased woman's phone dated Feb. 28 that had been sent to Meader inquiring about purchasing a "ticket for the come down," a phrase that Hastings associated with a .1 gram packet of heroin.

Police traveled to Winthrop and located Meader in the passenger seat of a vehicle as it backed out of his driveway. According to the affidavit, Meader was "very fidgety and furtive" and attempted to pull baggies of heroin and what appeared to be a crack pipe out of his pocket. Police searched Meader and allegedly found several empty baggies of heroin as well as $759 in cash. They reportedly found another baggie, more drug paraphernalia and three bundles of 10 packs of heroin - weighing approximately 3.6 grams - in the vehicle. The heroin packets recovered from the Fairbanks Road apartment matched those that Meader was trying to sell, Hastings said.

According to the affidavit, Meader admitted to bringing and using heroin to the Fairbanks Road apartment, but denied supplying to drug to the woman, as she was a former addict.

Boivin's indictment relates to another, unrelated overdose death in March, this one in Strong. Franklin County Sheriff's Office and NorthStar EMS responded to a report of a man in medical distress on the Lambert Hill Road on March 30; that man ultimately died, with the medical examiner eventually determining that acute fentanyl toxicity was the cause of his death.

A FCSO investigation conducted by Detective Stephen Charles alleged that the man had been corresponding with another individual via text message about acquiring drugs. According to police, that number was connected to Boivin.

After acquiring cell phone records, Charles reportedly found messages that referenced apparent drug trafficking activity, including the delivery of "opiate narcotics consistent with fentanyl for $50" to the deceased man in Strong. He conducted a number of interviews with people associated with the case, including Boivin, prior to arresting her in September.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence a district attorney has presented, a grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred.

Others indicted by the Franklin County grand jury, and not previously reported, include:

Brandon Belisle, 22 of Dallas Plantation, on counts of domestic violence assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and domestic violence terrorizing, all Class C felonies, as well as misdemeanor refusing to submit to arrest.

Cory Bellefeuille, 38 of New Sharon, on counts of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing, both Class C felonies, as well as misdemeanor criminal restraint.

Steven Blair, 55 of Jay, on two counts of domestic violence assault and one count of domestic violence terrorizing, all Class C felonies.

Audrey Condon, 32 of Jay, on one count of criminal operating under the influence, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor operating beyond license condition or restriction.

Philip LeDoux, 37 of Rangeley, on two counts of domestic violence assault and one count of domestic violence terrorizing, all Class C felonies.

Yue Liang, 27 of Farmington, on one count of possession of sexually explicit materials, a Class C felony.

Aaron Nasiatka, 35 of Farmington, on one count of domestic violence assault, a Class C felony.

Walter Nichols, 62 of Wilton, on one count of aggravated assault, a Class B felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class C felony, as well as three misdemeanors: two counts of domestic violence assault and one count of assault.

Clyde Pingree, 54 of Wilton, on one count of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A felony.

Joshua Rinaldi, 38 of Livermore Falls, on one count of criminal operating under the influence and one count of aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, both Class C felonies.

Monica Rollins, 38 of Wilton, on one count of theft by unauthorized taking, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor violation of conditions of release.

Jordan Sirois, 25 of Madison, on one count of aggravated forgery, a Class B felony, as well as two misdemeanors: criminal operation under the influence and operating after suspension.

Eric Tidswell, 43 of Peru, on one count of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A felony, as well as a criminal forfeiture.

Nathan Wing, 42 of Farmington, on one count of unlawful sexual contact, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor unlawful sexual touching.

Donald Wright, 43 of Chesterville, on one count of unlawful sexual contact, a Class C felony, and one count of unlawful sexual contact, a Class B felony, as well as misdemeanor falsifying physical evidence.