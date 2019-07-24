Three injured after car crashes, burns in Farmington

FARMINGTON - Three 17-year-olds were injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Morrison Hill Road last night, resulting in a criminal charge for the operator.

According to Farmington Police Department Deputy Chief Shane Cote, who reviewed the crash report filed by Officer Jacob Richards, before 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, a 2003 Subaru went around a corner on the Morrison Hill Road at a high rate of speed and lost control, striking a boulder on the left side of the road and going into the ditch. It then rolled back across the road to the right side, ending up on its roof.

In the vehicle was the operator, Zachary Delano, 17 of Wilton, and two passengers, Garrett Noble and Trevor Whelpley, both 17 years old. Towns of residence for the two passengers were not listed in the report.

The front passenger was ejected from the vehicle, while Delano and the other passenger were entrapped until they were helped from the vehicle. In addition to FPD, Farmington Fire Rescue and NorthStar EMS responded to the crash at 7:56 p.m.

The Subaru caught on fire and was a total loss, Cote said.

Delano, Noble and Whelpley were all transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital Tuesday night, with injuries that included broken bones. Noble was admitted, while the other two were treated and released, a hospital spokesperson said today.

According to Cote, Delano was issued a summons on the charge of driving to endanger, a misdemeanor.