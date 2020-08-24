Three killed in separate ATV crashes, including Massachusetts man in Lang Township

LANG TOWNSHIP - A Massachusetts man was killed Saturday evening, after his all-terrain vehicle slid off a bridge. He was one of three men killed in separate ATV crashes investigated by the Maine Warden Service over the weekend.

Tyler Curry, 29 of Groton, Mass. was riding on a private access road in Lang Township on an ATV Saturday evening at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti. Curry had been riding with a larger group earlier in the day but was alone when the crash occurred.

According to Latti, Curry had completed a turn while approaching a bridge when the ATV he was operating began sliding toward the edge of the road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle straddled the outer edge of the bridge before sliding off into the river.

"It appears that Curry was thrown from the ATV as he fell," Latti wrote in an emailed statement. "Curry was not wearing a helmet."

Curry was discovered by two men that had come to the river to fish. They called 911 at 6:20 p.m. Responding agencies included Maine Warden Service and Rangeley police and fire, as well as the US Border Patrol. The Massachusetts man was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash by emergency first responders.

Maine Warden Service is investigating the crash. Latti said that speed appeared to be a factor.

"ATV riding can be a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors when they are driven properly,” said Game Warden Cpl. John MacDonald, as part of Latti's statement. "Always wear your helmet, always ride under control, always ride sober and stay on marked trails."

The crash is one of three fatal incidents involving ATVs that occurred in Maine on Saturday. In Anson, a 69-year-old Freedom man was killed when he was thrown from an ATV he was operating on a trail in Solon. Roland Robitaille was second in a line of seven ATVs at approximately 10:40 a.m. when his vehicle went over a bridge on the trail. He lost control of the 2017 Yamaha Grizzly ATV, which rolled, and was thrown off the vehicle. Robitaille, who was not wearing a helmet, was found with severe head and chest trauma. Members of his group called 911 and performed CPR, but Robitaille was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Also on Saturday, in The Forks, a 32-year-old Readfield man was killed after his 2007 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV flipped on the Divide Road at approximately 10 a.m. Joshua Violette died as a result of the crash while his passenger, Ashlie Dostie, 33 of Mount Vernon, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Redington-Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan. Neither rider was wearing a helmet, according to Latti.