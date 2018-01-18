Three men indicted for allegedly burning bulldozer

FARMINGTON - Three men have been indicated by the Franklin County Grand Jury on charges relating to the alleged destruction of a bulldozer in Sandy River Plantation last November.

Alexander Allen, 37 of Dallas Plantation; Devin Clark, 18 of Rangeley; and Michael Stanley, 23 of Gardner, Mass.; were all indicted on one count of arson, a Class A felony, and two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, both Class C felonies. The three men are accused of stealing two pieces of equipment from property belonging to Randy Cousineau of Strong.

At approximately 7 a.m. on Nov. 14, hunters discovered a burned bulldozer in a swamp in Sandy River Plantation. Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Maine Warden Service and Fire Marshal's Office investigators responded, discovering that two pieces of equipment, an excavator and a bulldozer, had both been taken without permission.

It appeared that the bulldozer, a Caterpillar D-5 model, had been driven through a swampy area and gotten stuck, prior to it being set on fire. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $100,000.

The second piece of equipment, an excavator, was discovered alongside a dirt road on the property. The excavator was damaged, but not burnt.

Investigators were led to the Rangeley area, and eventually charged Allen, then Clark, within a few days. Those men were reportedly roommates, while Stanley was a friend.

One of the aggravated criminal mischief charges relates to the alleged torching of the bulldozer, as does the arson charge. The other aggravated criminal mischief charge relates to damage to the excavator, which exceeded $2,000 in value.

Grand jury indictments represent a finding that there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred, after considering evidence the District Attorney's Office has presented. The grand jury needs not be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt like a regular trial jury.