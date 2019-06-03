Three-vehicle crash results in injuries, road closure

NEW VINEYARD - A three-vehicle, head-on crash on Route 27 resulted in minor injuries, a distracted driving charge against one operator and the road being closed Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, a 2007 Ford Escape was traveling north on Route 27 in New Vineyard when it crossed the centerline and went into the southbound lane. It struck a 2015 Toyota Camry and then an Audi SUV, with the second car running off the road and rolling onto its roof.

There were two people in each vehicle. Operating the Escape was Gail Kelley, 61 of Preston, Conn., with passenger Marion Singer, 76, also of Connecticut. In the Camry was driver David Heath, 78, and passenger Lois Heath, 72, both of of Sherbrook, Quebec. The Audi was operated by James Malone, 64, of Rockville, Md., with passenger Mary Velthuis, 68, also of Maryland.

Everyone reported minor injures, such as scrapes and bruises, Nichols said in a press release. Singer was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar EMS due to injuries associated with airbag deployment.

Kelley, the operator of the Escape, was cited for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle due to being distracted while driving.

Responding FCSO personnel included Deputy Alec Frost, the incident's investigating officer; Sgt. Matthew Brann; and Deputy David Davol. In addition to NorthStar, New Vineyard Fire Department assisted at the scene with traffic control and helping clear debris from the roadway. Bryan's Auto Body removed the vehicles from the scene, which closed Route 27 for some time.