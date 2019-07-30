Three-vehicle crash sends two to hospital

NEW VINEYARD - Two people were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital, after a three-vehicle crash on Route 27 drew first responders to the scene Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, dispatchers at the Franklin County Communications Center took a 9-1-1 call at approximately 2:19 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a crash involving a tractor trailer truck at the intersection of Route 27 and the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Franklin County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Brann and deputies Brian McCormick and Alec Frost responded.

The truck, a 2011 Peterbilt working for Mercy Builders LLC of Winslow and transporting Poland Spring bottled water, was traveling south on Route 27 when the crash occurred. A 2017 Buick Enclave traveling west on the Anson Valley Road reportedly failed to stop and yield the right of way to the tractor trailer truck on the state road and struck the truck in one of the driver's side rear tires. After striking the Peterbilt, the Buick collided with a third vehicle, a 2003 Toyota Camry traveling north on Route 27.

The operator of the Peterbilt, Scott Bond, 59 of Winslow, was not injured in the crash, and the operator of the Buick, John Tillisch, 84 of Lebanon, N.J., was also not transported. A passenger in Tillisch's vehicle, wife Patricia Tillisch, 78, was transported by NorthStar EMS with an unknown minor injury. Also transported was Hannah Senecal, 24 of New Portland, the operator of the Toyota, with a wrist injury.

The Peterbilt was examined at the scene by Trooper Jed Malcore of Maine State Police Commercial Enforcement and eventually driven away. The Buick and Toyota were both towed by Bryan's Auto Body.

John Tillisch was issued a summons for failing to stop at a stop sign.

McCormick is the primary investigator for the crash. In addition to the FCSO and MSP, New Vineyard and Farmington fire departments responded, as did NorthStar.