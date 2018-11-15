Tickets now available for Phillips Christmas history tour

PHILLIPS - A Christmas history tour is happening in Phillips on Saturday, Dec. 8, with “Christmas Through the Ages."

Visit five buildings where costumed guides will share typical Christmas celebrations, beginning in 1747 with the Moravians, through the Colonial and Victorian eras, and into the 1940’s during WWII. End at the very modern 1950’s Christmas. Each venue features decorations and refreshments from the period, and all are in downtown Phillips. Sites will be clearly marked. Each time slot will hold only 12 people, who will tour sequentially with a new building every 20 minutes. The tour will take almost two hours.

Tickets are $10 each, and must be purchased in advance by calling Pam Matthews at 639-2630. Choose a starting time (anywhere from 10:30 until 3:10), make the phone call, and send cash, check, or money order made out to PACC, PO Box 442, Phillips, Maine 04966. Once payment is received, tickets will be mailed to you, along with the information you’ll need.

This tour is sponsored by the Phillips Area Community Center as a fundraiser for local organizations. Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis, with a finite number of spaces, so order soon.