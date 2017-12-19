Titcomb looks ahead to new season

FARMINGTON - Titcomb Mountain is anticipating a big season this year, with new director Seth Noonkester behind the wheel. The mountain is planning both traditional events as well as some new ones.

"People should be keeping an eye out for announcements. We're planning on keeping the new stuff coming in," Noonkester said.

Opening weekend brought swarms of people, a large portion of which were children. "It was awesome," Noonkester said.

This coming Saturday, Dec. 23, the slopes will be open for a free ski day for everyone. The free ski events have been ongoing for several years, but usually don't kick off until after the holiday season. Noonkester said they hope to sell a few more season pass stocking-stuffers at the event as well as spread good cheer with Santa Claus on skis.

There will be roaming ski instructors available to help out. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is sponsored by Dead River and Healthy Community Coalition.

Following the holidays, a benefit race will take place at the mountain with all proceeds going to Titcomb as well as the Mt. Blue High School Nordic team. The Tour de Titcomb will reflect the famous races of France and Tour de Ski with a 1 km Classic Sprint Kings Court and a 5 km Hill Climb Freestyle Pursuit. Registration is $10 for ski team members and $20 for non team members. Winners will be awarded prizes and Carters XC Ski Center will be on site offering waxing services and gear for sale.

For more information check out Titcomb's Facebook page here or website here.