Titcomb Mountain counting down days until snow

FARMINGTON - Temperatures are dropping and snow fanatics are counting down the days until the first flakes fall.

"It's supposed to be a long, cold, snowy winter," Director of Titcomb Mountain Seth Noonkester said. "We're excited to start making snow in a few weeks."

Noonkester and the entire Titcomb team set up shop in the Mt. Blue High School gymnasium Saturday morning for what is, according to Noonkester, arguably one of the ski mountain's biggest fundraisers- the used equipment sale. Crowds of excited families and outdoor enthusiasts packed the gym to rifle through skis, boots, snowboards and other gear- all second hand and all at low costs.

This is the 37th year the sale has taken place, with funds going toward the Farmington Ski Club.

The "friendliest mountain around" will officially open its doors on Dec. 14 with the usual pancake breakfast followed by an evening Snow Dance. In addition to being open to the public, Titcomb Mountain will have the honor of hosting the state's first all-class nordic race in February. The event will bring high school teams from classes A, B and C together for two days of races.

"It will be the first time in the state that all of the racers will have the chance to see each other compete," Noonkester said.