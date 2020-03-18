Titcomb Mountain ends season in style

FARMINGTON - With crashes and splashes, the Titcomb Mountain ski season has come to an end. The "friendliest mountain around" went out in style with back to back annual events last weekend- the Downhill Dummy race and the Pond Skim Contest. Both events

drew record numbers of participants and spectators, General Manager Seth Noonkester said.

"Overall, it was a very successful, fun-filled and high energy weekend," Noonkester said.

Despite a mild winter, Titcomb saw a 10 percent increase in memberships with just short of 100 new members- members, staff and the community at-large, are the force that make Titcomb run as smoothly as it does, Noonkester said.

The Titcomb team is already in the process of planning summer camp offerings: Adventure Camp that will take place in July and several overnight expeditions in the Bigelow Preserve for high school and middle school students.

The results of the Downhill Dummy race are as follows:

A total of 22 registered dummies went through two stages of the event- a speed and distance round and then an extra large jump which is judged based on most spectacular crash. Dummies are also judged on their originality and workmanship.

First place went to "Homer" made by the Hodgkin Family.

Second place to the "Super Mario Ski Team" made by the Works, Hight and

Lacasse Family and third place went to "Pratt Trucking" made by the Pratt Family.

Results of the Pond Skim Contest are as follows:

A total of 44 skiers and riders took on the Titcomb Pool which stretched 40 feet in length this year. All participants were challenged to skim across the water, advancing to the next level if successful. Each round shortens the length of the pond.

After eight rounds of skimming, Zack Pickrell took first place and Josh Pratt took second. An honorable mention went to Isaac Seigle for completing the the pond while skiing backwards.